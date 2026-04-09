The criticism of Fahad Sindi, president of Al-Ittihad Jeddah, is mounting as the team’s form slides further this season. The latest setback was a dramatic 3–4 loss to Neom on Matchday 29 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The defeat has infuriated Al-Ittihad supporters, who hold the board accountable for the side’s erratic form and disappointing results at this decisive phase of the campaign.

Media personality Mohammed Al-Bakiri told Al-Arabiya FM: “I attended a press conference with the club’s board, led by Sindi, earlier; he doesn’t show the same courage he displays on social media.”

He added, “I asked myself, ‘How can this be the same person?’ I pressed him with several questions until he visibly shifted and asked me to give others a chance.”

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“In my view, he is the main reason behind Al-Ittihad’s disasters this season; he cannot make decisions or take charge of any matter, and the result is a resounding failure in all matches, leaving the club on the brink of ending the season with zero points and no titles.”

He concluded: “Sindi is extremely arrogant; he thinks he’s the only one who understands anything, yet the reality proves otherwise, and the fans are the ones paying the price.”











