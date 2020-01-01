Armelle Khellas: Algeria defender signs for ASPTT Albi

The French second-tier outfit has secured the services of the Algeria international from top-flight giants Lyon

Armelle Khellas has joined French second division side ASPTT Albi from Olympique Lyonnais for the coming 2020-21 season.

The international enjoyed a fine youth development at French top-flight champions, , in the past decade before the coronavirus outbreak caused the league cancellation in April.

In June, the 19-year-old took to social media to announce the end to her 10-year journey with Lyon. She thanked management and her teammates ahead of her possible move.

"After 10 great years spent at Olympique Lyonnais, it is time for me to take a new path," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"Thank you to my teammates who have brought me so much. I lived extraordinary moments and I keep memories full of my head. Thank you for everything! A page turns, but the story continues.”

Having completed her move to ASPTT, the Algeria U20 star will be the fourth signing for the French side after the earlier acquisitions of Valentine Kirbach, Fanny Thouvenot and Elsa Heimburger.

Reacting to her move, Khellas is delighted to sign her first professional contract with the French D2 Women's Championship outfit and is keen to hit the ground running at the club.

"I am happy to announce the signing of my first professional contract with the ASPTT Albi for the 2020/2021 season," she wrote on her Instagram page.

"A new adventure begins. In a hurry to be able to find the grounds. I thank the club for the trust they have placed, my loved ones for their support since my beginnings."

Following her arrival, the defender will become the second Algerian player at the club as she teams up with compatriot Assia Sidhoum.

ASPTT finished 10th last season with 12 points from 16 matches before the coronavirus cancellation and will hope the presence of the Algerian will inspire their top-flight promotion next season.