Aris Limassol vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Aris Limassol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Aris Limassol in their second group game of this season's Europa League campaign at the Alphamega Stadium.

The Scottish team put together a run of four wins in a row, which included a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League group stage opener, before losing to Aberdeen last weekend. They are already seven points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but should feel more confident taking on Cypriot top-flight club, Aris Limassol.

The hosts are winless in their last four games. They lost their first group game against Sparta Prague and will be hoping to get points off the visiting team from Scotland to stay alive in the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aris Limassol vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm BST Venue: Alphamega Stadium

The game between Rangers and Aris Limassol will be played at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aris Limassol vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers continue to grapple with an unfortunate injury situation. Midfielders Nicolas Raskin, Kieran Dowell, and Todd Cantwell, as well as key attackers Rabbi Matondo and Kemar Roofe, are all sidelined with injuries.

Forward Danilo is nearing a return but won't be ready to feature in Thursday's match.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack; Lammers, Dessers, Sima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Aris Limassol team news

Aris Limassol are heading into Thursday's match with a fully fit squad and are expected to field a similar starting XI to their previous game against Sparta Prague. However, Shavy Babicka, who scored as a substitute in that match, is pushing for a starting role in the attack. and might be the only change in the lineup if there is indeed one.

Aris Limassol predicted XI: Vana; Boakye, Brorsson, Urosevic, Caju; Struski, Szoke; Babicka, Kokorin, Bengtsson; Stepinski.

Positions Players Goalkeepers: Vaná, Chrysostómou, Sofroníou, Zadro Defenders: Cajú, Yandal, Moucketou-Moussounda, Boakye, Dimitríou, Sané, Yago, Brorsson, Urošević Midfielders: Bengtsson, Brown, Špoljarić, Nikolić, Struski, Szöke, Asparuhov Forwards: Kokorin, Stępiński, Gomis, Mayambela, Sawo, Montnor, Babicka, Shumansky

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Rangers and Aris Limassol.

Useful links