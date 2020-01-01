Aribo’s assist helps Rangers extend Scottish Premiership unbeaten run

The Nigeria international came off the bench to make a key impact for Steven Gerrard’s men at Ibrox Stadium

Joe Aribo provided an assist to help extend their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership following a 3-1 victory over on Saturday.

The midfielder was handed his 11th league appearance as a second-half substitute and made a vital contribution for his side.

Rangers started the game unimpressively, allowing their visitors to open the scoring as early as the sixth minute of the encounter through Callum Lang.

The Gers struggled to level proceedings as Motherwell frustrated their efforts before respite eventually came their way when Kemar Roofe found the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

Eight minutes before full-time, Cedric Itten handed Steven Gerrard’s men the lead for the first time in the game after benefitting from Ianis Hagi’s assist.

Aribo then set up Roofe to score his side’s third goal which sealed their victory and ensured they continued their impressive run of form in the division.

The victory helped Rangers maintain their lead at the top of the Premiership table after gathering 50 points from 18 games.

international Bongani Zungu made his fourth appearance in the encounter, replacing Ryan Kent with seven minutes left to play while international Leon Balogun was not listed for the game due to a head injury.

Aribo teamed up with the Gers in the summer of 2019 and shone in his debut campaign to win the club’s young player of the season.

The Super Eagles star has struggled with injury and ill health in the 2020-21 season which has limited his game time.

Aribo only played 16 games across all competitions for Rangers this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The midfielder will hope to continue his impactful showings when Rangers take on St. Johnstone in their next league game on December 23.