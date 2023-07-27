Argentina Women vs South Africa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Argentina and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina and South Africa will face off in a Group G match at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday, July 28 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Both teams are coming off losses in their opening games of the tournament, and they will be looking to get their first win to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Argentina lost to Italy 1-0, while South Africa lost to Sweden 2-1. Both teams will be looking to improve their performance in this match and get a much-needed victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

The Women's World Cup game between Argentina and South Africa will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 1 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

Argentina vs South Africa game will be shown live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player for fans in the United Kingdom (UK). Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Following their yellow cards against Italy, Miriam Mayorga, Eliana Stabile, Florencia Bonsegundo, and Mariana Larroquette are all on the verge of receiving a one-match suspension, should they pick up one more booking.

Despite the loss in their first match, Argentina boss German Portanova may opt to keep the same starting lineup against South Africa on Friday.

Argentina predicted XI: Correa; Braun, Mayorga, Cometti, Stabile; Nunez, Falfan, Benitez, Banini, Bonsegundo; Larroquette.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Esponda, A. Chaves Defenders: Braun, Mayorga, Cometti, E. Stabile, Cruz, G. Chavez Midfielders: Nunez, Benitez, Falfan, Santana, Banini, Ippolito, Ares Forwards: Lonigro, Rodriguez, Gramaglia, Bonsegundo, Singarella, Larroquette

South Africa team news

Hildah Magaia had to leave the field due to an injury after scoring the opening goal against Sweden, but the 28-year-old is expected to recover in time and resume her position in the starting lineup.

Refiloe Jane and Kholosa Biyana are both walking on thin ice, as they received yellow cards in the previous match against Sweden and are just one booking away from suspension.

South Africa predicted XI: Dlamini, Gamede, Mbane, Magama, Holweni, Biyana, Jane, Motlhalo, Magaia, Seoposenwe, Kgatlana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Swart, Dlamini, Moletsane Defenders: Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Magama, Dhlamini, Mbane, Makhubela Midfielders: Motlhalo, Jane, Holweni, Biyana, Moodaly, Kgoale Forwards: Cesane, Magaia, Salgado, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete, Shongwe

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between Argentina and South Africa. Argentina are the favourites but the African nation will be hoping to put up a good fight.

