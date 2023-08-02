Argentina Women vs Sweden Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Argentina and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bottom of Group G, Argentina Women stand a chance of booking their spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup knockouts when they take on group leaders Sweden Women on Wednesday.

After a 2-1 win over South Africa in their opening game, Peter Gerhardsson's side thrashed Italy 5-0 as Sweden cruised into the World Cup last 16 in style, but will be looking to secure the top spot in the group.

Whereas La Albiceleste managed to avert a second defeat at the tournament following their 1-0 loss to Italy as German Portanova's side rallied back from two goals down to register a crucial 2-2 draw against South Africa.

Therefore, depending on the result in the game between South Africa and Italy, the South American outfit will need to pick up a win in order to make to the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time ever; while Sweden would only need a point to finish atop the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina Women vs Sweden Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8am BST Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Argentina and Sweden is scheduled for August 2, 2023, at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 8am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Argentina Women vs Sweden Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Two, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Argentina Women team news

With a booking in each of the two games, Miriam Mayorga is suspended for the final group game. As such, Julieta Cruz is likely to deputise alongside Aldana Cometti at the heart of defense.

Elsewhere in midfield, Romina Nunez could be recalled in the XI after she came off the bench to score the equaliser against South Africa.

Argentina Women possible XI: Correa; Braun, Cruz, Cometti, Stabile; Nunez, Falfan, Benitez, Bonsegundo, Banini; Larroquette

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Esponda, Chaves Defenders: Sachs, Stabile, Cruz, Cometti, Braun, Chavez, Singarella Midfielders: Santana, Nunez, Falfan, Ippolito, Benitez, Gomez Ares Forwards: Gramaglia, Rodriguez, Bonsegundo, Larroquette, Lonigro, Banini

Sweden Women team news

Given the aim to finish on top of the group, Gerhardsson will be not be expected to make many changes if any.

Rewarding Rebecka Blomgvist with a start could be the exception, as the Wolfsburg forward impressed off the bench against Italy with a late goal to show for it as well.

Meanwhile, left winger Fridolino Rolfo will be looking to add to her tally of two goals.

Sweden Women possible XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blomqvist

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 9, 2008 Sweden Women 1-0 Argentina Women Olympics Women

Useful links