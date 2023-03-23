Argentina vs Panama: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the match between Argentina vs Panama on TV in the United Kingdom.

World champions Argentina are set to welcome Panama at El Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday in a friendly.

The Albiceleste return to action for the first time since Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in Qatar back in December 2022. Lionel Scaloni continues to remain at the helm after guiding Argentina to their third global crown. He has been awarded a new contract until 2026 for his heroics in the international tournament.

They have met Panama twice previously, a 3-1 friendly win back in 2009 before trouncing them 5-0 in the Copa America group stage in June 2016, courtesy of a Messi hat-trick in the second half. If they can play to their potential, then this should be a walk in the proverbial park for Scaloni's troops.

So, which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Argentina vs Panama date & kick-off time

Game: Argentina vs Panama Date: March 23, 2023 Kick-off: 12:00 am GMT Venue: El Monumental

How to watch Argentina vs Panama on TV & live stream online

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

Argentina team news and squad

Argentina will miss Papu Gomez and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho due to injuries.

Scaloni has called up four new names, Valentin Carboni, Maximo Perrone, Lautaro Blanco, and Facundo Buonanotte, for the upcoming friendlies.

Argentina possible XI: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez, Di Maria

Position Players Goalkeepers Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez Defenders Juan Fyoth, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Neuhen Perez, German Pezzella Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcus Acuna. Midfielders Lautaro Blanco, Leonardo Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Maximo Perrone, Exequiel Palacios, Facundo Bunanotte, Rodrigo de Paul, Thiago Almada, Giovani Lo Celso. Forwards Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Alejandro Garnacho, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Correa, Paulo Dybala, Nicolas Gonzalez Valentin Carboni, Emiliano Bunedia

Panama team news and squad

Panama have no injury concerns ahead of this match. Assistant coach Jorge Dely Valdes might set his team up with a five-man backline to protect his keeper against the likes of Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

Alfredo Stephens is likely to lead the line with Cristian Quintero and Jose Murillo slotting in at the centre of the park.

Panama possible XI: Guerra; Anderson, Ramos, Peralta, Farina, Galvan; Murillo, Camargo, Quintero; Cordoba, Stephens