Argentina vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will begin their World Cup defence with a qualifier against Ecuador on Friday at the Mas Monumental Stadium.

Lionel Messi and co. have won all their games since their 2022 World Cup group defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia - it's a run that has now stretched to 10 games. The World Champions will be supremely confident of starting their trophy defence with a victory.

Due to their successful qualification for the finals in Qatar, Ecuador would be optimistic about securing a spot in future tournaments, especially now that CONMEBOL offers six automatic berths plus an additional spot through playoffs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: September 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Mas Monumental Stadium

The game between Argentina and Ecuador will be played at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 1 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights could be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Messi is on track to earn his 176th cap for Argentina, with Scaloni likely to name an identical starting eleven to the one that faced France in the World Cup final.

This time, the roster doesn't include Lucas Ocampos, Giovani Lo Celso, and Marcos Acuna, who have all been left out.

Paulo Dybala and Emi Buendia are the most absentees due to injuries missing from the team, but despite leaving the field prematurely during his last game for Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez has been included in the squad.

Argentina predicted XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Alvarez; Messi, L Martinez, Di Maria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Armani, Musso, Benítez Defenders: Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Romero, Foyth, Martínez, Medina, Senesi, Esquivel Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Rodríguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada, Buonanotte, Zapelli Forwards: Paredes, De Paul, Rodríguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada, Buonanotte, Zapelli

Ecuador team news

Enner Valencia, who continues to excel after his move to Internacional, will be looking to make an impact in the final third.

The sole position under discussion for Ecuador is the goalkeeper spot, where Hernan Galindez could potentially be the choice. There are no fresh injury worries for in the Ecuador camp.

Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Arboleda, Pacho, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Gruezo, Mena; Valencia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Domínguez, Galíndez, Ramírez Defenders: Estupiñán, Arboleda, Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chávez, Realpe, Ordóñez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, Plata, Caicedo, Cifuentes, Alcívar, Ortiz, Páez Forwards: Valencia, Julio, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Ecuador 1 - 1 Argentina World Cup qualification July 2021 Argentina 3 - 0 Ecuador Copa America October 2020 Argentina 1 - 0 Ecuador World Cup qualification October 2019 Ecuador 1 - 6 Argentina Friendly October 2017 Ecuador 1 - 3 Argentina World Cup qualification

Useful links