Argentina vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Copa America third-place play-off is a repeat of the 2015 and 2016 finals, offering Lionel Messi's side a semblance of revenge after those defeats

and meet in Sao Paulo for this year's Copa America third-place play-off game, in a repeat of the finals from 2015 and 2016.

Chile won both of those finals to claim their first two titles ever in this competition, with both games going all the way to penalties - so Argentina will be looking for revenge, though the satisfaction of third place may be a dull one.

The headline story as ever with Argentina will be Lionel Messi's struggle for international success with his side, but Chile have a point to prove after their shock 3-0 defeat to dark horses .

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Argentina squad Goalkeepers Armani, Marchesin, Musso. Defenders Otamendi, Foyth, Tagliafico, Saravia, Pezzella, Funes Mori, Casco. Midfielders Paredes, Pereyra, Acuna, Di Maria, Pizarro, De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso. Forwards Messi, Aguero, Martinez, Dybala, Suarez.

Two-goal forward Lautaro Martinez will not be able to pursue his bid for the Copa Golden Boot, after his yellow card against ruled him out of contention for the third-place play-off due to suspension.

Marcos Acuna is also banned, meaning Argentina will make at least two changes from the semis. Giovani Lo Celso is likely to deputise for Acuna while Dybala or Angel Di Maria will start up front.

Possible Argentina starting XI: Armani; Foyth, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, Dybala.

Position Chile squad Goalkeepers Arias, Cortes, Urra. Defenders Medel, Jara, Isla, Beausejour, Diaz, Maripan, Opazo, Lichnovsky. Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Fuenzalida, Hernandez, Pulgar, Valdes, Pavez. Forwards Sanchez, Vargas, Casillo, Sagal, Fernandes.

Key midfielder Arturo Vidal has been struggling with an ankle injury and could be rested, while Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas will be hoping to start as they too chase the Golden Boot.

Possible Chile starting XI: Arias; Isla, Medal, Maripan, Beausejour; Pavez, Pulgar, Aranguiz; Fuenzalida, Vargas, Sanchez.

Match Preview

The 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals will likely go down as two of the defining matches of Lionel Messi's career. Two penalty shoot-out defeats to the underdogs robbed him of the elusive international title which his detractors use as the main stick with which to beat him.

As usual there will be rumours of his retirement following the tournament but with the 2020 edition of the tournament hosted partly in Argentina, it would be a surprise not to see him have one final crack on home soil.

Manager Lionel Scaloni's future has also been in question, but the 41-year-old is expected to stay on and feels he has done what was asked of him in the role so far.

"I do not feel as though I am on trial," he said. "I think my test has already passed. Bringing these players and making them play was my test, and I did it. What we came to do, we did.

"The match with Chile is important. We want to finish in the best way possible. Everyone is motivated."

For Chile meanwhile, one of the big plusses of their tournament has been the relative return to form of star man Alexis Sanchez, who impressed early on in the tournament.

But their devastating defeat to Peru was the third match in a row they have failed to score in 90 minutes, something they will look to put right in this game.

Midfield anchor Vidal may not feature, but he doesn't seem too enamoured with the prospect of third place anyway.

“It’s a match in which the third place is fought for, which is not important, it’s just to fulfil it,” he said.

“If we look at it coldly, there is not much desire to play for third place.

“We have to rest and try to get the best out of this cup. I’m sad for the group, but we’re still more united than ever.”