Argentina hero Messi welcomed into 'Triple Crown' club by Brazil legend Kaka after 2022 World Cup success

Kaka has welcomed Lionel Messi into an exclusive "Triple Crown" club after his 2022 World Cup success with Argentina.

Messi finally wins World Cup

Kaka welcomes him to exclusive club

Only nine players in 'Triple Crown' club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil and AC Milan legend has inducted Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi into a very exclusive club that consists of only nine players. Kaka posted a screenshot of the full list of players to have won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or on his Instagram stories, with the caption "Welcome to the club @leomessi".

Messi enters the group alongside some of the greatest players in history, including his former Barcelona team-mate Ronaldinho, Kaka himself, Rivaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Rossi, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Kaka@instagram/FootyRoom

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since leading Argentina to their third World Cup in 2022, it's becoming harder to deny that the little wizard is the greatest of all time.

Not only does Messi now have the biggest prize in football on his CV, but he also holds a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, and is being tipped to pick up the individual prize for the eighth time in 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? After weeks of celebration in Argentina and bringing in the New Year with his family, Messi is set to return to normality with PSG as they look to add even more silverware to his bursting trophy cabinet.