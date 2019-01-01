Apologetic Moussa Wague cites alleged racist chants for aggressive behaviour in Barcelona defeat

The Senegal international was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of Sunday’s Segunda B encounter after hitting a fan of the home team

Barcelona defender Moussa Wague has apologised for his sending off against SD Ejea but cited ‘numerous and repeated insults and racist chants’ for reasons behind his action.

The 20-year-old was sent for an early shower in the 81st minute after hitting a spectator in the face when trying to snatch a ball when the ball was not in play.

De Mesa’s 18th-minute opener for the hosts separated both teams for the entirety of the encounter at the Nuevo Estadio de Ejea de los Caballeros and ended Barca B's eight-game unbeaten run.

The defeat dropped Garcia Pimienta’s side to sixth in the Segunda B Group 3 table and Wague, remorseful of his actions, has admitted his uncouth behaviour with apologies to SD Ejea and their fans.

“From these lines, I would like to express my most sincere apologies to SD Ejea and the club's fan for the behaviour I had during yesterday's game,” Wague wrote on Instagram.

“In a moment of nerves, when we were with the result against trying to overcome the match, I did not have a successful behavior and I admit it and I want to reiterate my apologies for it.

“I want to denounce also that my action, trying to snatch the ball from an amateur to take the kick, comes after being the subject of numerous and repeated insults and racist chants that should never be tolerated on a football field.”

Wague joined Barcelona from AS Eupen in August 2018 and has scored a goal in 10 league outings for the Barca B this season.