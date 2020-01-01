Anwar Ali's diagnosis and treatment timeline - How his career came to a standstill!

In August 2019, the promising defender was first diagnosed with a congenital heart disease...

In an unfortunate turn of events, a cloud of doubt hangs over Anwar Ali's career due to his congenital heart disease. After impressing for in the 2018-19 season, Ali was roped in by (ISL) outfit FC who first diagnosed his health risk.

He was advised not to play by medical experts in Mumbai, following which the club and head coach Igor Stimac helped him fly to for expert opinion and treatment from Dr. Francois Carre, chief of the medical department of sports medicine at the University Hospital of .

He opined that the “practice of a competitive sport in competition presented an excessively high risk of a serious cardiac accident" for the defender.

The Sports Medical Committee (SMC) of the All Football Federation (AIFF) also recommended that Ali should refrain from playing professional football and even AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Medical Committee Chairman, Dr Dato Gurucharan Singh, agreed that it would be best for him to keep away from participating in competitive sports.

Here is the timeline of events that has brought Anwar's career to a standstill:

26 August 2019: While doing Pre Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) test at Nanavati Hospital Mumbai, this also included the 12 lead Electrocardiogram (ECG Standard Placement) and the Echocardiography study he was found to be suffering from 'left apical ventricular hypertrophy'.

27 August 2019: A Cardiac MRI scan was done at Nanavati Hospital Mumbai which confirmed the diagnosis of left apical ventricular hypertrophy. Dr Deepak P. Patkar the Consultant Radiologist and Director of Medical Services advised the player to avoid competitive and strenuous sports.

5 September 2019: One more Cardiac MRI scan was done at Picture This Imaging and Beyond Mumbai investigated by Dr Bhavin Jhankaria the Consultant Cardiologist. He mentioned that apical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is seen.

11 September 2019: The Cardiac MRI scan which was done earlier at Nanavati Hospital Mumbai on 27th August 2019 was referred to Dr Sushant Patil the Consultant Cardiologist at Nanavati Hospital for investigation, confirmed the diagnosis of left apical ventricular hypertrophy and advised the player to avoid competitive and strenuous sports.

19 September 2019: Anwar Ali went to H N Reliance Hospital Mumbai where he was examined by Dr Manoj Mashru the Senior Cardiologist. He also advised the player to avoid competitive and strenuous sports.

28 September 2019: Anwar Ali went on his own for opinion at CareMax Superspeciality Hospital Jalandhar investigated by Dr Rajen Maniar. He concluded that the player is okay to play.

10 December 2019: Anwar Ali went to CHU, Rennes France and was investigated by Professor Francois Carre, MD PhD. He stated that even if the risk of severe cardiac arrhythmia seems relatively low, clearance cannot be given for competitive sports to Anwar Ali.

24 August 2020: Anwar Ali went for further investigation at Sonoscan Healthcare Kolkata under cardiologist Dr Ashfaque Ahmed. He opined that the player may engage in physical (contact sport) activity but there is a small risk of Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD).

1 September 2020: Anwar was sent to Apollo Gleneagles in Kolkata where he was seen by Consultant Cardiologist Dr Shankha Surbha Das with all the past reports. He confirmed the diagnosis of left apical ventricular hypertrophy and stated that Anwar was not fit for competitive sports.

Then, another Cardiac MRI scan was conducted at Amri Hospital Kolkata by Dr Hirak Ray Chowdhury. The report found Apical Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) and the player was sent to Dr Harsh Mahajan and Dr Nisha Alvares for their opinions.

4th September 2020: Dr Harsh Mahajan's report stated that the player cannot participate in high impact sports, like football.

4th September 2020: Dr Nisha Alvares' report also concluded that competitive football exposes Anwar to substantial risk to his life which the federation (AIFF) ideally should not take.

Ali is currently with Mohammedan in Kalyani, West Bengal, where the Black Panthers are preparing for the upcoming Second Division. But the player is not training with the team.

The AIFF's Emergency Committee is expected to take a final call soon on whether Anwar will be allowed to play competitive football in India or not.