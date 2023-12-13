Antwerp vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Antwerp and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Antwerp in their final group stage game of the Champions League at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday. The La Liga side are atop Group H and only need to avoid a bad defeat to confirm their progress into the knockout rounds. It shouldn't be too difficult as Antwerp have not registered any points so far in five matches.

Barcelona will need to be wary of complacency. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-4 loss to Girona in the league and will be looking to return to winning ways. Despite their terrible run in the Champions League so far, Antwerp will be hoping for their fourth consecutive win across all competitions, although that will be difficult as they are up against the league leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Antwerp vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Bosuilstadion

The match will be played at the Bosuilstadion on Wednesday, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Antwerp vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game. Fans can tune in to live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Antwerp team news

Antwerp forward Arbnor Muja accumulated two unnecessary yellow cards in his team's defeat to Shakhtar, leading to his suspension for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp continues to serve his ban following a red card on matchday four.

Wingers Anthony Valencia and Jacob Ondrejka are both in recovery from fractures. They will join Bjorn Engels and Jelle Bataille in the treatment room.

Antwerp predicted XI: Butez; De Laet, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal; Yusuf, Vermeeren; Kerk, Balikwisha, Ejuke; Janssen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butez, Devalckeneer, Lammens Defenders: De Laet, Wijndal, Alderweireld, Van Den Bosch, Coulibaly Midfielders: Yusuf, Balikwisha, Keita, Vermeeren Forwards: Ilenikhena, Kerk, Janssen, Ejuke

Barcelona team news

Barcelona boss Xavi is dealing with the absence of four known injured players: Gavi , Inigo Martinez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marcos Alonso. Frenkie de Jong is also not part of the traveling squad due to illness.

With the first leg of the last 16 in sight, Ronald Araujo and Joao Felix face the risk of missing out if they receive yellow cards against Antwerp.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Lopez, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Torres



Position Players Goalkeepers: Peña, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Cubarsí, Fort Midfielders: Pedri, Romeu, Roberto, Gündogan, Casadó, López, Garrido Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Félix, Yamal, Alarcón, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp Champions League

