Antonio Habas: Sergio Lobera's sacking is not good for the ISL

The former Valencia boss wants his team to continue in the same vein and pick another three points…

coach Antonio Habas is focused on the game against Josep Gombau’s Odisha FC as they look to reclaim the top spot from .

The Gaurs have a three-point advantage over ATK having played a game more but should the Kolkata giants win their outing on Saturday, they will once again go back to being on top of the (ISL) table.

“I don't want to talk about the opponent. ATK is prepared for winning. My target is to win the next match against Odisha. I don't think beyond that. This is the philosophy of my team. We will give our 100 per cent. I don't think about abstract things.

More teams

“The four teams who are on top are the contenders for the first place. I am not sure whether we can finish in the top four. Mathematically, we are still not in the play-offs,” said Habas.

The former Tenerife coach was asked to share his thoughts on FC Goa’s decision to sack Sergio Lobera despite the team enjoying a good run of form.

“Lobera is a good coach. A coach never wants another coach to be sacked. I don't understand. It is not good for ISL. A coach who is in the first position is sacked. But I don't want to give my opinion. It is a problem for another club,” he answered.

Habas reiterated that his side should focus on not conceding a goal which would eventually frustrate the opponent.

“I don't want to talk about the first eleven. We will see according to the dynamics of the match. First, we must ensure that we do not concede. Then we will go for scoring in the opposition’s goal. I am very happy with the current performance of my team,” stated Habas.

He also added that midfielder Carl Mc Hugh is back with the team but is still undergoing recovery after having injured his back.