Griezmann reaches 200 career goals

An emphatic penalty against Espanyol for Atletico Madrid gave the Frenchman his 200th career goal on Saturday

Antoine Griezmann has reached the 200-goal mark for club and country after scoring the winner in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 La Liga triumph over Espanyol on Saturday.

In an otherwise unremarkable game, Griezmann proved decisive from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after Koke had been felled by a wild Esteban Granero kick.

It was Griezmann's 86th La Liga goal for Atletico in his 160th outing since joining from Real Sociedad in 2013.

He also scored 40 La Liga goals for La Real across four seasons in the top flight, plus six in the second tier in 2009-10.

The France international finished third in this year's Ballon d'Or after helping his country to World Cup glory and Atletico Madrid to the Europa League title.

In total, 26 of Griezmann's goals have come for his country, four of which were scored in this year's World Cup.

200 - @atletienglish's Antoine Griezmann has scored his 200th goal in his professional career (club and country). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/2vi3bWhw6f — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 22, 2018

Atletico are well in the title race, too, with their victory over Espanyol taking them level on points with leaders Barcelona at the top of La Liga, prior to the Catalan giants' clash with Celta Vigo.

Article continues below

Griezmann claimed earlier in December that he has yet to peak in the 2018-19 campaign.

"I can still improve, I am not at my best level, it has been a long year and sometimes I lack speed," he told reporters.

"I'm very happy to be able to help the team. It's a very long year, we have a game and then a little rest, there are games when it is difficult to be loose and fast, today was a day like that but I was able to score two goals."