Ansu Fati upset that father ripped Barcelona without informing him rant was coming, with winger discovering controversy from bed

WHAT HAPPENED? Fati's father gave an explosive with COPE in the early hours of Wednesday morning claiming he was "angry" about his son's lack of playing time, which, he claimed, is lower than the days when Lionel Messi was around (even though the player is set to break his personal best for La Liga appearances). Fati, the rather unwanted inheritor of that famous No.10 shirt, was in bed at the time of said interview, and Relevo reports that he was completely unaware it was taking place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish outlet continues that the 20-year-old is upset by being blindsided by his father, as he has thus far kept a low profile in front of the media and internally at Barca. As a result, it is thought that Fati is considering releasing a statement in order to separate himself from his father's comments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Indeed, father Bori did admit at the time of the interview that "if it were up to Fati, he would stay at Barca next year", despite rumours linking him with a move away from the club. The Spain international has struggled to regain his full form in a season ravaged by repeated injuries, and is yet to force his way back into Xavi's starting XI having not scored since October.

WHAT NEXT FOR FATI? It appears, then, that Fati's reactions to his father's comments suggest he is willing to wait it out at Barca and work his way back into the starting line-up - that is, if the club's precarious financial situation will allow it.