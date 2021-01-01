Anouma steps aside, paving the way for Motsepe in Caf elections

The Mamelodi Sundowns boss could even go into the March 12 polls uncontested

Patrice Motsepe is expected be elected the new Caf president by acclamation following the latest withdrawal of another candidate, Ivorian Jacques Anouma, from the race.

This comes just after another hopeful, Senegal Football Federation boss Augustin Senghor, pulled his candidature to back Motsepe.

Ahmed Yahya who was another presidential hopeful, could join Anouma and Senghor in signing a pact to throw their weight behind Motsepe on Saturday in Nouakchott, Mauritania in the presence of Fifa president Gianni Infantino as per reports.

Anouma said his decision to pull out of the race was influenced by his belief that African football "cannot offer the world a face of division."

"After much reflection, inspired by the values of understanding and union that Ivory Coast has always promoted, convinced that it is better to create the conditions for a gathering of the best intelligence in order to make the collective interest of African soccer triumph, I decided to withdraw my candidacy," Anouma announced on Ivorian television station RTI.

"By achieving this sacred union of the best African wills around the Caf, with a common agenda, we can contribute together to its recovery. I will do so with the experience that is mine, always concerned about the interests of Ivory Coast and Africa.

"This is how I will put my unique experience of continental and world soccer at the service of the necessary reconstruction of African football and the upcoming organization of the Afcon 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

"I believe in a united, strong and respected Africa of football. Tomorrow, I will therefore do everything to win alongside the next leading team, resulting from the agreements, the crucial victory of the rebirth of Caf."

Following reported talks which took place last week, the deal in Nouakchott is set to see Senghor and Mauritanian Yahya assuming the roles of Caf first and second vice-president respectively.

Anouma is expected to exchange his candidature for the post of special advisor.

Article continues below

Caf elections are set for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco to elect the next man to succeed outgoing president Ahmad Ahmad whose tenure proved to be eventful but largely unsuccessful.

If the deal sails through, Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe will become the first South African to head the continental football governing body.

For a second straight term, Motsepe would also become another Caf president from the Cosafa region to lead African football after Madagascan Ahmad.