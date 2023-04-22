Another youngster! Chelsea set to sign wonderkid winger Diego Moreira with Benfica exit imminent

Chelsea are closing in on signing Benfica wonderkid Diego Moreira, who is a free agent, next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old Benfica wonderkid Diego Moreira has reportedly signed for Chelsea and will join the club next season, according to Record.

The winger's contract with the Portuguese club expires at the end of the current season and he will head to the Premier League as a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moreira, who signed his first professional contract at Benfica after graduating from the club's academy, currently plays for Benfica B and has appeared in 19 Liga Sabseg matches this season, where he scored twice and provided two assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Moreira, French international and RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is also set to join the club next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Frank Lampard's men next take on Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.