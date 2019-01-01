Andy Yiadom equaliser denies Andre Ayew's Swansea City Championship top spot

A late effort from the Ghana midfielder denied the Swans the chance of moving to the top of the second-tier league log

Andre Ayew provided the assist for 's only goal while Andy Yiadom scored a late equaliser for Reading who fought for a 1-1 draw in Saturday's Championship outing.

The stars were in action for 90 minutes in as both teams settled to share the spoils in a thrilling contest.

Three minutes into the encounter at Liberty Stadium, Ayew found Borja Baston with his cross which was converted by the forward.

Although he is yet to open his Championship goal account, the contribution was the Ghana captain's third assist in six league outings this season.

Just at the death of the game, Steve Cooper's men were denied their sixth league win of the season as Yiadom drove his effort past goalkeeper Frederick Woodward in the 90th minute.

The effort was the 27-year-old's first goal since September 2018, which ended his 12-month goal drought in the Championship.

Despite the stalemate, Swansea City climbed to second in the league table with 18 points after nine games while Reading are placed 20th in the log after gathering eight points from nine outings.