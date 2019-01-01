Andy Delort ‘feels good’ after scoring first goal of the season in Montpellier draw

The Algeria international opened his goal account this season to help the Paillade avoid a second consecutive loss

Andy Delort admits it ‘feels good’ to have scored his first goal of the season in 's 1-1 stalemate with in a game on Saturday.

The international opened the scoring for Michel Der Zakarian’s men 22 minutes into the encounter before Josh Maja levelled for the Girondins.

The 27-year-old is delighted with his effort at Matmut Atlantique but feels disappointed after his side failed to claim the maximum points.

"It feels good to score, it's a pity that we did not win the game at the end,” Delort told the club Twitter Channel.

“We must quickly get back to work because there is a big game waiting for us the next week.”

Montpellier now have one point in two games, after losing their opening league game to .

Delort joined the Paillade permanently in June after delivering convincing performances while on loan with the side last season.

Article continues below

He will hope to continue the goalscoring display when Montpellier take on in their next game on August 27.