Andre Senghor's brace: Ex-Senegal striker fires Nei Mongol Zhongyou past Xinjiang Tianshan

The 33-year-old was at the double as Inner Mongolia Zhongyou secured their seventh away win in China’s second division

Andre Senghor was on target twice as Nei Mongol Zhongyou cruised to a 3-2 victory over Xinjiang Tianshan in Sunday’s League One clash.

Senghor had gone five games without a goal, but against Fernando Cipitria’s men, he rediscovered his scoring form.

His 39th-minute strike put his side ahead before Stephano Pinho leveled scores before the halftime break.

Wang Bo’s 65th-minute effort gave Zhongyou the lead before Senghor’s second goal extended the lead eight minutes from full time.

Pinho completed his brace in the game’s closing stages, however, it was not enough to aid their comeback.

The former international has now scored 10 goals in 21 League One fixtures.

Victory for Nei Mongol Zhongyou place them in second position with 40 points from 22 encounters.

They face seventh-placed Zhejiang Greentown as they continue their chase for promotion.