Andre Ayew’s Swansea City continue home woes against Fulham

The South Wales club failed to make home advantage count for them once again

Andre Ayew’s suffered a 2-1 defeat to at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship on Friday night.

The Ghanaian provided an assist for Jay Fulton in their last match away to on Tuesday, which ended 1-1.

The result had seen them lose more ground in their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Their quest suffered another blow on Friday following a first-half brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

George Byers would get one back for the hosts in the 74th minute but it was no more than a mere consolation.

The result was the Swans' fifth defeat of the season which have all occurred at home. They have also now suffered four home defeats from their last five, stretching back to the beginning of October.

Steve Cooper’s men risk dropping out of the promotion places should and win their respective matches against Huddersfield and Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew was on for the entirety of the game and had one shot on target, four successful dribbles out of eight attempts, 54 touches, four key passes, 30 accurate passes (90.9%) and three tackles.

It will be another tough task for Swansea when they visit Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on December 8 in their next clash.