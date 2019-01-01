Andre Ayew is really playing well at Swansea City - Cooper

The Ghanaian has earned the praise of his boss after scoring to win three points for his club on Wednesday

international Andre Ayew registered his first goal of the English Championship on Wednesday and for manager Steve Cooper, the strike is a precursor of good things to come.

The attacker emerged the hero of the matchday 10 visit to Charlton Athletic as his 65th-minute strike helped earn a 2-1 away triumph at The Valley.

The win has placed the Jack Army at the top of the league table.

“Andre is playing well, I have to say,” said Cooper after the game.

“I thought he was good against Reading and I know he was disappointed not to score with the chance he had, and the one the week before at .

“I just told him, ‘they are coming mate, you just need the first one’.

“So, with him scoring tonight, hopefully, he will not think about that and move forward.

“I thought all the forward players were good. Borja [Baston] works so hard for the goals he scores, Yan Dhanda took his opportunity and Bersant Celina – like Andre – was a real threat all night.

“I was really pleased with us at the top of the pitch, we looked dangerous. Andre was a really good example of that.”

Article continues below

Ayew has featured in eight of Swansea's games thus far, starting seven of the matches and providing three assists.

He also has two goals to his name in the League Cup.

The 29-year-old returned to Liberty Stadium following a season-long loan at Turkish side last term.

