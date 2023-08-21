Ancelotti to raid Arteta?! Real Madrid consider shock swoop for Arsenal ace Gabriel to replace injured Eder Militao

Real Madrid are considering a swoop to sign Gabriel from Arsenal, as they bid to replace the injured Eder Militao.

Real looking for new defender

Gabriel emerges as target

Militao out with torn ACL

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that Real are considering a swoop for Gabriel as they look to find cover for Militao, who requires surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the club's opening game of the season. Gabriel has also been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian has not started either of Arsenal's opening two games of the season but the report states that he is committed to the Gunners cause for the 2023/24 season, as he continues to compete for a spot in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. The north London club are unlikely to feel pressured into selling, either, as Gabriel has a contract until 2027 at the Emirates.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2020 and has made 120 appearances for the club in total, although he is yet to be capped by Brazil. It remains to be seen if Real will attempt to find an alternative target before the transfer window closes.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real have not formally followed up their interest in Gabriel, so he is likely to be available for the Gunners' next game, against Fulham.