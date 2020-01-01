Amr Warda: Egyptian winger joins Volos from Paok Thessaloniki

Having completed his loan spell at AEL Football Club, the 27-year-old has left the White-Blacks for Angel Lopez’s Volos

international Amr Warda has joined Volos Football Club from Greek outfit Thessaloniki.

Following his inability to get first team action with the Toumba Stadium giants, the 27-year-old was sent on loan at Atromitos.

In the 2019-20 season, however, he featured for Michalis Grigoriou’s AEL Football at the Alcazar Stadium, where he featured in 22 league games and accounting for six goals.

After the expiration of his loan deal, Warda returned to his parent club where he was linked with a number of European clubs including OFI Crete, AC Omonia and Panathinaikos.

However, he picked the Panthessaliko Stadium as his preferred destination.

Volos confirmed the Egyptian’s arrival through their website while disclosing that he will wear jersey no. 11 for the 2020-21 football league season.

“Volos announce the acquisition of Amr Warda. The 27-year-old Egyptian midfielder was at the PAE offices this afternoon, where he signed his new contract with Volos,” a statement from the club read.

“Warda, who is a 30-time international with the has been in Greece since 2015 where he has competed successively in Panetolikos, PAOK, Atromitos and Larissa. Warda will be competing with jersey number 11.”

Before signing for Angel Lopez’s side, the academy graduate had gone on social media to pen an emotional farewell message to PAOK fans.

“Dear fans, I wanted to give you much more, but unfortunately for one reason or another I couldn’t. I am very sorry about this. You will remain in my heart and I am sure one day we will meet again. Thank you all with all,” he wrote.

Since joining PAOK FC in 2017, the winger only featured in just 36 encounters across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. He was part of the White-Blacks’ squad that lifted the Greek Cup in the 2016-2017 season.

His best loan spell was at Atromitos where he scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions in the 2017-18 campaign.

Volos are ranked sixth in the Greek elite division after accruing four points from three games to the start of the season.