America vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

The matchup between Club America and Pachuca could be an exciting prospect as the clubs sit fifth and sixth, respectively, separated by just one point.

The defending champions, Pachuca will be looking to hold off Club America, who led the league standings until losing to Toluca in the Apertura quarter-finals.

This season has left much to be desired for both clubs, as Pachuca have already tasted defeat three times while Club America have drawn five games.

Considering their respective league positions, a positive result here might help either team's campaign regain its momentum.

Here's where you can watch the Round 10 clash of Liga MX Clausura in Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Club America vs Pachuca date & kick-off time

Game Club America vs Pachuca Date Saturday, 4th March Time 1.05am GMT (5 March)

Club America team news and squad Federico Vinas and Juan Robles are the only injury doubts for Club America and won't be available for the clash.

Position Club America players Goalkeepers Malagon, Jimenez Defenders Araujo, Layun, Lara, Caceres, S. Reyes, I. Reyes, Fuentes Midfielders Aquino, Rodriguez, Valdes, Dos Santos,Sanchez, Fidalgo, Suarez, Damm Forwards Rodriguez, Martin, Martinez

Possible Club America starting XI: Jimenez; Layun, I. Reyes, Araujo, S. Reyes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Suarez; Valdes, Rodriguez, Martin

Pachuca team news and squad

Paulino de la Fuente and Pedro Pedraza are the only doubts for Pachuca and won't be available for the match.

Position Pachuca players Goalkeepers Ustari, Moreno Defenders Patino, Alvarez, Castillo, Cabral, Murillo, Martinez, Herrera Midfielders Sanchez, Lopez, Chavez, Ibarra, Hurtado, Hinestroza, Figueroa, Gonzalez, Luna Forwards Arango, Ovelar, De La Rosa, Flores, Calzadilla

Possible Pachuca starting XI: Ustari; Alvarez, Castillo, Cabral, Murillo; Sanchez, Lopez, Chavez; Huratado, Arango, Luna