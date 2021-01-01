Ameobi in action, Assombalonga scores as Middlesbrough edge Nottingham Forest

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward and the DR Congo international experienced mixed fortunes at the City Ground

Sammy Ameobi was in action as Britt Assombalonga scored to help secure a 2-1 victory over in Wednesday’s Championship game.

Ameobi was afforded his 20th league start for the Reds following his blistering performance in their last outing against last weekend.

The Nigerian forward bagged a brace in the encounter to help Chris Hughton’s men secure a comfortable victory.

The forward was, however, unable to build on that fine display at City Ground as his side lost to the Riverside Stadium outfit, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Assombalonga scoring in the game.

The match started with both sides aiming to outwit each other and in the 13th minute, international Sam Morsy was cautioned.

Assombalonga then put Middlesbrough in front shortly after the incident after receiving a timely assist from Jonathan Howson.

George Saville then doubled the Boro lead moments before the hour mark after he was set up by Marcus Browne.

Loic Mbe Soh reduced the deficit for Nottingham Forest in the 90th minute with a fine strike following a through pass from Joe Lolley.

Moments before the end of the game, Forest were reduced to 10 men after Yuri Ribeiro was shown a straight red card for serious foul display.

Assombalonga, Morsy and Anglo Nigerian Marc Bola featured for the entirety of the game for Middlesbrough.

Ameobi played for 78 minutes before he was replaced by Lolley while Mali midfielder Samba Sow only saw 46 minutes of action before making way for Lyle Taylor.

With the result, Middlesbrough moved to the seventh spot on the league table after accruing 39 points from 24 outings.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, dropped to 20th place on the table with 25 points from 25 outings and will hope to return to winning ways when they face in an tie on Saturday.

Boro will square off against in a Championship game and will aim to clinch all three points to boost their promotion hopes.

While Assombalonga has eight caps for DR Congo, Ameobi is yet to get a chance to play for the national team despite indicating his desire to feature for the African giants.