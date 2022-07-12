Save big across all the best video games Amazon has to offer

Amazon's infamous Prime Day is finally back and this year, its brought a host of unmissable big savings across some of the best video games, including FIFA 22.

The annual two-day shopping event features deals on some of the biggest brands you can shop on Amazon, so you can expect to save big across a whole range of categories. If you were looking to upgrade your old FIFA or lead your club to the top of the footballing world in Football Manager 2022, you're in luck.

Taking place this year on July 12 - July 13, we'll be updating this page regularly throughout the two-day event with the best deals on everything gaming so that you can catch all the games you love with a hefty discount.

Shop: The best Prime Day UK deals on FIFA 22, Football Manager & more

FIFA 22

You can now get up to 35% off the latest edition FIFA, so if you haven't already purchased it, now is the perfect time!

PS5: £25.87, was £39.96 (35% off)

PS4: £29.99, was £38.25 (22% off)

Xbox One: £25.66, was £33.23 (23% off)

Football Manager 2022 - PC

There's no time like the present to pick up the latest release in the Football Manager franchise, especially when it's available on Prime Day for less than £35.00.

Get it from Amazon for £34.49, was £44.99 (23% off)

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller

Great news if you're looking for an additional PS5 controller, as this official DualSense one controller is currently on sale with over 20% off.

Get it from Amazon for £46.99, was £59.24 (21% off)

PDP Xbox One / PC dual vibration wired controller

Although not official, this controller is perfectly compatible with any Xbox One. You can also use it for PC gaming via its USB connection.

Get it from Amazon for £20.99 was £29.99 (30% off)

Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset

A gaming headset is vital for online multiplayer games, and with a 4.5 star rating after over 18,000 reviews, they don't come much better than the Turtle Beach Recon 200.

Get it from Amazon for £36.99, was £49.99 (26% off)

X Rocker Maverick gaming chair

If you're going to spend hours playing video games, it's important to do in comfort. This gaming chair from X Rocker promises to keep your posture in check.

Get it from Amazon for £81.99, was £99.99 (18% off)

X Rocker Hermes 2.0 floor rocker gaming chair

This is a great entry level gaming chair. An integrated stereo sound system and an analogue control panel help create an immersive gaming experience.

Get it from Amazon for £65.59, was £79.99 (18% off)

Oculus Quest 2 headset and case (128 GB)

Experience the most immersive gaming possible with the Oculus Quest 2. This pack even comes with a handy case for storage.

Get it from Amazon for £299.00 was £323.99 (8% off)

