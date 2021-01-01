Almeria’s Sadiq keen on Golden Boot and La Liga qualification

The Nigerian has voiced his desire to win the individual prize as well as help the Rojiblancos return to the Spanish elite division

Umar Sadiq is hoping to win the Segunda Division Golden Boot, as well as help Almeria return to La Liga.

The former Nigeria youth international joined the Rojiblancos from Serbian side Partizan on a five-year contract on October 5, 2020.

He has been an instant hit for Rubi’s team by helping them remain in contention for a La Liga place.

Having found the net on 18 occasions, he is behind only Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas (22 goals) and Sporting Gijon’s Djurdjevic (24 goals) in the race for the 2020-21 Golden Boot prize.

Unbeaten in their last three games, impressive results in their last five games could earn them an automatic ticket to the Spanish top flight or a place in the promotion play-off at least.

Nevertheless, the former AS Roma and Bologna star has voiced his preference for achieving both at the end of the current campaign, he maintained the team's needs come before those of the individual.

“I’m satisfied, on a personal level, with the goals that I’ve scored so far, but the important thing is not that,” he told the club website.

“All that matters is that we can win promotion to Primera Division, which is the prime objective.

“I don't look at what the other players who also have scored many goals are doing, although it’s clear that I’d like my team to get promoted and also be the top scorer.

“We, strikers, are here to score goals and help our teams, so in addition to scoring, I like giving assists and contributing as much as I can to the team.”

💬 Sadiq: “This championship is surprising me a lot. Here all the rivals fight until the end , they are very strong, and we have to be too because from now on each match is a final for us”.#udalmería pic.twitter.com/qxQ8Dp3zRK — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) May 5, 2021

Manager Rubi penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with Almería on 28 April, replacing Jose Manuel Gomes, who was fired over poor performances.

The 24-year-old also gave his assessment of his boss and likened him to a teacher.

“He’s giving us great ideas both in attack and defence, which we now have to put into action on the pitch. He’s like a teacher,” he continued.

“We did very good things with Jose Gomes. From there, you have to keep growing and improving to reach our goal.”

Sadiq and his team travel to Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez on Friday for a date with Manu Apeh’s Tenerife.

Having accrued 63 points from 37 games, they occupy the third position on the Spanish second division table.