‘Alli is the end of the jigsaw, just not for Mourinho’ – Spurs star set to leave amid PSG talk, claims Hoddle

The former Tottenham player and manager believes the “goal machine” needs a fresh start after falling out of favour in north London

Dele Alli is a “goal machine” and “the end of the jigsaw” for many managers says Glenn Hoddle, but a lack of faith from Jose Mourinho at will force the international midfielder elsewhere.

Spurs have been favouring alternative options to Alli this season, with the 24-year-old often finding himself on the bench or overlooked completely.

A lack of game time has sparked plenty of transfer rumours, and a switch to Paris Saint-Germain had been mooted before Mauricio Pochettino took the reins at Parc des Princes, with talk of a reunion with the former Tottenham boss now being stepped up.

Hoddle can see Alli heading elsewhere before the next deadline passes, saying players of his ability deserve of more than he is getting from Mourinho.

The ex-Spurs player and coach told The Sun: “I can't see him getting in at the moment, because they're winning. He's only being used in and the League Cup.

“He's not going to get in unless there's an injury or a lack of form. The lack of form goes out the window because there's a settled team there. He's going to have to wait for an injury, then he's got to make a big impact on Jose to play.

“I'm talking about playing week in, week out, and he needs that. If he feels he can't do that, he needs to communicate that to the manager, and if he sees it that way as well, a loan deal could be possible. It's only Jose who will know if he sees a long-term scenario for him anyway. If he doesn't, he might feel it's best to cash in.

“I could see Dele going to another club and doing really well in the right system. I don't think he suits this system that Jose's looking for.

“I think at some stage he will move on, when that will be I'm not sure. If he does stay after the window, he's got to knuckle down.

“He's got to play at his very best. The truth is, and he knows it himself, he hasn't played at his best. The only way he can prove that to the manager is to play and I find that door shut at the moment.

“It must be very frustrating for Dele, because he's done such a good job. He's a goal machine from midfield. He's the end of the jigsaw. He'll do that for some team, will it be for Tottenham? There's a question mark about that.”