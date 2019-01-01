Allegri: Khedira will be like a new signing for Juventus

The midfielder has played just two Series A games since mid September due to separate muscular and ankle injuries

Massimiliano Allegri feels Sami Khedira will be like a new signing for Juventus due to his return from injury.

Khedira has been restricted to six Serie A appearances this term but he came off the bench late as Juve beat AC Milan in Wednesday's Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah.

Juve have been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, but the Gunners are aiming to keep the Wales international until his contract expires at the end of the season.

And even though Juve face a busy schedule as they compete for honours both domestically and in Europe, Allegri does not expect to make significant additions to his squad this month.

"Our January purchase will be Khedira. As far as the others are concerned, at this time of the season, the biggest risk is to settle down," Allegri told reporters ahead of Monday's home game against Chievo.

"This does not have to happen, otherwise we risk compromising everything. We need to achieve the goals we work for. We have to do an aggressive race tomorrow, right away."

In other transfer news it appears that Leonardo Spinazzola, will be leaving the club

"He [Spinazzola] goes away if a substitute arrives," Allegri stated. "He needs to play but without a substitute he does not go away."

@OfficialAllegri: "The players that are available are all in good condition. We will try to have @MarioMandzukic9 back for Lazio, whilst @Miralem_Pjanic has taken a knock to the calf but he is suspended for tomorrow anyway and has a week to recover."#JuveChievo #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 20, 2019

Goal understands that Juve have found such a replacement in the form of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, whose introduction on a short-term loan will allow Spinazzola to leave.

Allegri also confirmed Mattia Perin will make his fifth Serie A appearance of the season in goal as he gave an early squad update for the Chievo clash.

"Alex Sandro will start tomorrow [Monday]," Allegri continued. "[Andrea] Barzagli is still working, [Mehdi] Benatia is out.

"[Miralem] Pjanic's condition will be evaluated during the week. Perin will play tomorrow."

Juventus could move as much as 12 points clear at the top of the table should they beat Chievo on, depending on the result of second-placed Napoli, who face Lazio on Sunday evening.