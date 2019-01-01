Alisson takes No. 1 from Karius as Liverpool unveil new Bob Paisley-inspired kit for 2019-20

The Reds have revealed what they will be wearing at home next season, with their Brazilian goalkeeper ready to take on a different squad number

have unveiled their new home kit for 2019-20 and revealed that Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson will be inheriting the No. 1 jersey from Loris Karius.

The Reds will be donning a Bob Paisley-inspired strip when turning out at Anfield next season.

The latest offering from the Premier League title hopefuls celebrates 100 years of one of the club’s most decorated managers.

Paisley enjoyed considerable success on Merseyside in the 1970s and 80s, capturing six league crowns and three European Cups.

During that era, Liverpool took to donning a pinstriped number and will be reverting back to that style after embracing an iconic design from suppliers New Balance.

General Manager of New Balance Football, Kenny McCallum has said: “We’re extremely excited and proud to reveal the New Balance Liverpool FC Home Kit.

“Bob Paisley’s incredible legacy was the ultimate inspiration for the 2019/20 strip in what would have been his 100th year.

“We hope this design will bring success to the club as it did when Paisley was manager.”

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for more major honours when gracing their new kit in Premier League, and domestic cup outings next season.

Talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk has said of the design: “This year’s home kit is incredibly strong.

“I’m really looking forward to wearing it as we continue to build upon the club’s illustrious history and this season’s success.”

Van Dijk is currently chasing down silverware at home and abroad while operating in front of international Alisson.

A £65 million ($85m) addition in the summer of 2018 has slotted seamlessly into the fold at Anfield.

He has helped to strengthen a position that had become something of an issue for the Reds amid error-strewn showings from Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Alisson is the reliable last line of the defence Liverpool have been crying out for and will be their No. 1 from next season, with the South American preparing for a change in squad number.

Article continues below

Liverpool have said on the club’s official website: “Revealed as part of the launch of the Reds’ New Balance home kit for the next campaign on Thursday morning, the goalkeeper is set to switch from his current No. 13 to No.1 at the beginning of 2019-20.

“Alisson inherits the iconic number from fellow stopper Loris Karius, who is currently on a two-year loan with .

“The 2019-20 Liverpool home goalkeeper strip comes in black with striking gold detail and has been designed in line with the outfield players’ jerseys for next season.”