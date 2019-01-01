Alisson '100 per cent' ready to face Man Utd but Liverpool won't take Champions League risk

The Brazil international goalkeeper is not ready to play against Salzburg, with Jurgen Klopp also revealing that Joel Matip is nursing a knock

goalkeeper Alisson will not return in Wednesday's clash with Salzburg but is expected to be “100 per cent” ready to face after the international break.

The international has been sidelined since injuring his calf muscle in the victory over on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

It had been hoped the former Roma star could be ready to play this week, but manager Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to take the risk despite the player being seemingly eager to come back.

He told a news conference: "One is Ali's opinion, the other is the medical department. They are a little bit cautious. We have to see. He looks really well but it was a serious injury and we don't want to take any risks.

"He didn't train so far with the team and we have to see for Leicester [on Saturday]. For the Manchester United game [on October 20], probably 100 per cent, but we have to see."

After taking in midweek European action, Liverpool will play host to Leicester on Saturday.

That outing will carry them into the next break in domestic action, with Alisson set to be given a further two weeks in which to work on his fitness and sharpness.

Meanwhile, centre-back Joel Matip is a doubt to face Salzburg after suffering a knock in the 1-0 win at .

international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri also remains out of action.

"Joel Matip obviously got a slight knock at Sheffield, we have to see how exactly it will be," Klopp had earlier told Liverpool's official website.

"Apart from that, everybody should be fine. Of course, we have the players who weren't available last week – that means Shaq is still out; Alisson is very close but for sure not for tomorrow. I think that's it pretty much."

Klopp later stated that Matip will definitely not form part of his plans, with it possible that he could also sit out a Premier League clash with Leicester.

Liverpool need a positive result against Salzburg if they are to kick-start the defence of their Champions League crown.

The Reds lost their opening Group E match 2-0 away to last month, while Salzburg thrashed 6-2, with teenage sensation Erling Haaland netting a hat-trick.