Alhaji Sesay: Former Bristol City goalkeeper found guilty on rape charges

The Sierra Leonean will spend the next decade behind bars after the sentencing hearing on Wednesday at Bristol Crown Court

Alhaji Sesay has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping and attempting to rape two women in separate attacks.

The 22-year-old Sierra Leonean, who played for Bristol City, pleaded not guilty on all counts, but he was found guilty and sentenced to four years for attempted rape in Bristol and six years for rape and attempted rape in London.



He was cleared of a second rape charge prior to Wednesday's sentencing at Bristol Crown Court.

Sesay’s four-week trial heard how the first incident took place at a nightclub in Bristol city centre on 11 July 2019. There, closed-circuit television showed him entering the women’s restrooms, where he grabbed his victim, pushed her against the wall before sexually assaulting her.

He also tried to force her into a sex act but she managed to break free and then alert security.

During his interview, Sesay stated that he had gone into the toilets "looking for a woman he had kissed earlier in the night" and denied attacking anyone.

While under investigation, the former goalkeeper struck again on August 30, 2020, at the Hart Lounge in Southgate, north London.

Once again he cornered a woman as she went to the toilet, tried to rape her before forcing her into a sex act.

During questioning, Sesay claimed he and the woman had consensual sex.

According to constable Kim Davies from the Metropolitan Police’s Public Protection Team: “The actions of Alhaji Sesay were clearly that of a predator,” said the detective per Evening Standard.

“He has on two separate occasions subjected women to violent acts in what should be a safe and private space. He has shown no remorse for his deplorable behaviour and the verdict is welcomed as it highlights that there is a price to be paid by those committing sexual offences, and that price is their freedom.

“The impact that crimes like this case have on the victims is significant, so I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and supporting the investigation which has resulted in taking a dangerous individual off the street.”

In his opinion, detective constable Toby Hayes of Bristol CID claimed: “Alhaji Sesay is a predatory, sexual offender who would brazenly target women at random at nightclubs.

“CCTV footage gathered during the police investigations showed him going into female toilets, where he carried out his attacks.

“The victims have all been through a harrowing experience. I want to pay tribute to their incredible bravery and courage for reporting the offences committed against them, for giving crucial evidence in court and for supporting our investigation, which has resulted in this dangerous sexual offender being brought to justice.”