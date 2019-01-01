Algeria's Bensebaini scores a brace as Borussia Monchengladbach fight back to defeat Bayern Munich

The Algeria international inspired the hosts in turning around a goal deficit with two second-half strikes at the Borussia Park

defender Ramy Bensebaini scored a brace as secured a 2-1 comeback win over in a game.

The 24-year-old who was making his fifth league appearance on Saturday stretched his tally to three goals in the German top-flight this campaign.

Article continues below

Ivan Perisic fired Bayern Munich ahead in the 49th minute but Bensebaini rose highest to nod Jonas Hofmann's corner-kick and draw both teams level on the hour-mark.

Moments later, the Algeria international secured maximum points for the hosts at the death of the game with his stoppage-time strike from the penalty spot.

The victory saw Borussia Monchengladbach retain their top spot in the Bundesliga table with 31 points after 14 games, while Bayern Munich dropped to sixth with 24 points.