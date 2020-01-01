Algeria midfielder Boubezari scores as Lidkopings bow to Moron

The Algerian woman found the back of the net but her effort failed to help her side escape defeat on Sunday

Hanna Boubezari scored the only goal for Lidkopings as they crumbled 5-1 against Moron in Sunday's Elitettan game.

The 21-year-old joined Lidkopings from Jitex Molndal in January following her stints with Umea in the Damallsvenskan and now-disbanded Kungsbackas in the Elitettan in 2017.

Since her arrival at the Elitettan outfit, the international is integrating herself well, having scored once in six matches, with her only goal ensuring her side's 2-2 draw with Bollstanas last week.

The hosts sought to maintain their run to close the gap on the leaders to five points and they got off to a bright start with Hayley Dowd's opener after 23 minutes at Electrolux Home Arena.

Andreas Gustavsson's team suffered another setback before the half-time break when Thea Bergsten profited from a defensive mistake to double the lead for Moron in the 36th minute.

A minute after the restart, Rebekah O'Brien extended the advantage for Moron and the hosts maintained their scoring surge against the visitors when Villemo Dahlqvist netted the fourth 12 minutes later.

However, Boubezari pulled one back for Lidkopings in the 64th minute but could not inspire a comeback as Tuva Skoog struck 10 minutes from full-time to seal their rout for Fredrik Asplund's side.

Boubezari, who was in action from the duration for Gustavsson's team, has now scored two goals in seven games and they will hope to earn their second win of the season against Alvsjo on July 25.