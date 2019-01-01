Baghdad Bounedjah grabs winning penalty for Algeria against Tunisia

The Al Sadd forward struck from the penalty spot to separate the two sides in the Algerian city of Blida

A second half penalty converted by Baghdad Bounedjah was all that needed to beat 1-0 in an international friendly match at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker on Tuesday night.

Algeria fielded forward Riyad Mahrez and midfielder Sofiane Feghouli to face a Tunisian side without Esperance players released from camp ahead of Friday’s Caf Super Cup.

The team's struggled to breach each other until the 70th minute when Bounedjah beat Farouk Ben Mustapha from the spot to decide the contest as the two teams prepared for June’s (Afcon) finals.

It was revenge for the Algerian Desert Foxes who were beaten 2-1 by Tunisia at the 2017 Afcon tournament group stage.

Article continues below

Tunisia got into Tuesday's match fresh from smashing eSwatini 4-0 in an Afcon qualifier last weekend, while Algeria had been held 1-1 at home by Gambia.

Despite Tunisia’s loss to Algeria, they are still regarded as one of the teams to watch at the Afcon finals after finishing at the top of Group J in the qualifying round ahead of second-placed .

Tunisia’s experience from the 2018 Fifa World Cup and in during the group stage, will serve them well in the tournament.