Alfred Duncan: Ghana midfielder strikes in 3-0 Sassuolo win over SPAL

The 26-year-old hit the target in the Black and Greens' comfortable league triumph

Alfred Duncan found the back of the net for the first time this season as cruised to a 3-0 win over at the Mapei Stadium.

Francesco Caputo gave the hosts a 2-0 first-half lead with his brace, before Duncan wrapped things up two minutes after the restart, latching on to a loose ball after a scuffle between SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi.

Duncan has had a very productive season for the Black and Greens so far, having contributed to their two victories.

The international provided two assists in the 4-1 victory over on matchday two, as well one assist in the 4-2 defeat at last time out.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will hope to make it two wins on the bounce when they pay a visit in Wednesday’s midweek Serie A fixture.