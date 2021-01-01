Alfred Duncan: Cagliari sign Ghana midfielder from Fiorentina

The 27-year-old has transferred to his sixth club in Italy after struggling for game time at Stadio Artemio Franchi

international Joseph Alfred Duncan has left Italian side for , both clubs have announced.

The midfielder joins Cagliari in a deal lasting until the end of the season, with an option of a permanent move at the end of the spell.

This 2020-21 term, he has made a paltry four league appearances for Fiorentina, prompting his move away in his search for more playing time.

"Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Fiorentina the sports performances of the footballer Joseph Alfred Duncan who moves to Sardinia with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption," Cagliari announced via their official website on Sunday.

"Born in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on 10 March 1993, he began his career in the youth teams. With the Nerazzurri he won the Primavera championship and the NextGen Series, the forerunner of the Uefa Youth League, titles arrived in 2011-12. He made his Serie A debut on August 26, 2012, in Pescara-Inter.

"A complete midfielder, Duncan is a physically strong player, who combines power and technique: great running and dynamism, particularly skilled in ball recovery, he knows how to make himself dangerous even in the offensive phase, due to his ability to enter and shoot from outside.

"An experienced player, capable of covering all the roles of the median, who arrives at Cagliari in the height of football maturity: muscles and substance for the Rossoblu midfield.

"Welcome to Sardinia, Alfred!"

Cagliari are Duncan's sixth club in where he has played all his life.

After his Serie A debut and going on to make 23 more appearances for Inter during the first half of the 2012-13 season, he was farmed out to Livorno in the second tier for the remaining half of the term where he helped secure promotion to the elite league.

He went on to play for and before joining Fiorentina last year, initially on loan.

With more playing time at Cagliari, Duncan will hope to make his way back into Ghana's national team, having been snubbed for call-ups throughout the year 2020.