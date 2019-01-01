Alexis wants to 'make Man Utd fans happy' as he seeks end to Old Trafford slump

The Chilean forward has endured a tough time with the Red Devils, but it remains his intention to play his way back into form and land major honours

Alexis Sanchez wants to “make the fans really happy” as he sets his sights on a return to fitness, form and the pursuit of major silverware.

The Chilean forward has put few smiles on faces during his time at Old Trafford so far.

Across 41 appearances to date, the 30-year-old has found the target just five times.

He is currently sidelined with knee ligament damage and unable to make any contribution to the collective cause, but there remains a desire on his part to prove his worth with the Red Devils.

Sanchez, who signed from in January 2018, told Inside United: “Obviously, I want to make the United fans really happy.

“I want to score goals. I want to bring them joy. I want to win silverware.

“When we lost last year’s final to , I was not happy. Not happy at all. In fact, I was sad because I just wanted to make our wonderful supporters happy.

“I saw the fans who had come to pack out Wembley Stadium. They were all around me – all red. I liked it. Wembley was all red.”

Sanchez had helped to put United in the 2018 FA Cup final after finding the target during a semi-final showdown with .

That has been one of few highs to date, but he remains determined to deliver on expectation and return prestigious prizes to the Theatre of Dreams.

He added on his ambition and childhood ties to the Red Devils: “The goal there [at Wembley] against Tottenham comes to mind. It was such a great moment because the United fans were right on top of us and it was a lovely moment to be able to celebrate along with them.



“When I was younger, I liked United. I swear. As a small child, I liked United. I really liked them. And I want to show this and bring the people joy because, obviously, I want to win.”

Sanchez has seen his future called into question amid his struggles over the last 14 months, but he is adamant that his full focus remains locked on producing his best for United.

“I want to keep showing my love for football,” said the South American.

“I know what I can do. I have belief in my ability. United are such an important club, not only in but on a global level, and I would love to help bring a trophy to the supporters.”