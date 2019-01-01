Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny praise 'top performance' as Arsenal reach Europa League final

The Gunners answered their critics with a dominant performance to set up a final showdown with Chelsea in Baku

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have lauded ’s performance after their 4-2 triumph over on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick powered the Gunners into the final after a 7-3 aggregate win over their Spanish opponents.

And the and internationals – who were unused substitutes - praised their team for delivering despite conceding first at Mestalla Stadium.

🔝 Onto the final 🔥 Big win here and its an amazing feeling ✊🏼 We go to Baku, Gunners! 🔴 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/u4AUrn4aRD — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 9, 2019

Top Performance From The Boys Tonight🔥. Final Push #LetsGo 🔴⚪️ #UEL — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 9, 2019

Iwobi has played 10 times for Unai Emery’s men in the competition and has one goal to his credit, while Elneny has 460 minutes of action in seven appearances to his name, including one assist and a 91% passing accuracy.

🗓 May 29, 2019

📍 Olympic Stadium, Baku

🆚



All the info you need for our #UEL final 👇 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 9, 2019

They face London rivals Chelsea in the final on May 29 at Baku's Olympic Stadium.