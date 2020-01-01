East Bengal: Alejandro Menendez asks for new Indian signings

The club officials mentioned that Alejandro Menendez is yet to decide on signing new foreign players...

Top officials held a meeting with head coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia on Tuesday after the club’s training session at the Salt Lake Stadium practice ground.

After a poor start to their campaign in the where East Bengal are currently in the fourth position after picking up just two wins in five matches, the top brass at the club decided to meet the coach and discuss the issues of the team.

After a brief meeting with the coach, senior club official Debabrata Sarkar said that the meeting with the coach went fine and the coach had given names of a few Indian players who can be signed during the January transfer window.

“We had a discussion with the coach (Alejandro Menendez Garcia). The club president spoke to him and he is very happy with the performance of the coach. The coach gave us a few names of Indian footballers and we are trying to get them for him. But those players need to be free players or else we cannot get them now.”

Spanish defender Borja Gomez Perez had to fly back to due to a family medical emergency. When asked if the club officials are also planning to hire new foreign recruits, the official said, “Regarding foreigners, Alejandro said he will think about it and let us know in a few days.”

At the beginning of the season, Menendez had said that he was happy with the current squad and even mentioned that he considered this season’ squad to be better than last season.

“I think we have a better squad than last season. The team-building process has been very satisfying. We are still trying to fix some issues. If we can fix those then it will be a very big season,” Menendez had said before their third match against .

It seems the Spanish coach has finally addressed the issues that exist within his squad and is ready to make reinforcements to improve their form in the league.