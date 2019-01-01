Alario agent confirms Atletico Madrid interest in Leverkusen ace

Pedro Aldave claims his client has emerged as a transfer target for the Liga giants, with the summer market set to reopen at the end of May

are interested in signing striker Lucas Alario, according to his agent Pedro Aldave.

The Argentine moved to the from River Plate in 2017 and quickly adapted to the rigours of a top European league, contributing nine goals and four assists during his debut season at Bay Arena.

Alario, 26, has been a key member of the Leverkusen squad once again this term, notching 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Peter Bosz's side are still in contention for a place in next season's , sitting fifth in the table on goal difference behind .

Alario has found himself on the fringes of the starting XI recently and his future at the club is unclear amid ongoing transfer rumours.

Aldave revealed in an interview with La Pagina Millionaria Radio that his client is on Atletico's radar, stating: "There are several prospects for Alario from , one of which is Atletico Madrid."

Atletico are reportedly on the lookout for a new frontman due to the struggles of Nikola Kalinić and Diego Costa over the last 11 months, with Alvaro Morata's future still up in the air after his arrival on loan from .

Antoine Greizmann has shouldered the goalscoring burden for Diego Simeone's men on his own for much of the year, as Los Rojiblancos have slipped out of contention for silverware.

Alario remained coy on speculation when quizzed by reporters at the end of April, as he said: "I want to give everything to the team and I'm very happy to be here. In June, you'll see how things go on."

The international is contracted to remain with Leverkusen until 2022 and he hit a brace during his last outing, helping the team secure a stunning 6-1 win over Frankfurt on Sunday.

The German giants host in their penultimate game of the 2018-19 campaign on Saturday, before taking in a trip to on the final day.

Atletico, meanwhile, will be looking to consolidate second place in with wins against and over the next fortnight.