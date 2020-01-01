Alampasu recalled as Osimhen tops Nigeria squad for Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia games

Gernot Rohr has named his squad for next month’s high-profile international games against the Elephants and Carthage Eagles

Goalkeeper Dele Alampasu has been recalled to the squad for October’s international friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and .

Despite leaking five goals in Ventspils’ 5-1 defeat to Rosenborg, the 23-year-old has been a regular feature in Viorel Frunza’s Latvian Virsliga outfit.

His last call-up was in 2017 when the three-time African champions played out a 1-1 draw against in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier staged in Yaounde.

Meanwhile, Slovakia-based Mathew Yakubu, FC ’s Zaidu Sanusi, former U17 star Samson Tijani, Chidera Ejuke and ’s Cyriel Dessers will be hoping to make their Super Eagles debuts against either team.

Regular suspects Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun and Wilfred Ndidi are also part of the 25-man team for the encounter billed to strengthen the country for the next rounds of 2022 qualifier against Sierra Leone in November.

Players on standby are Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, ); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, ); Joshua Maja (Girondins , ); Henry Onyekuru (AS , France) and Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, )

Nigeria will take on the Elephants on October 9 in and will then face the Carthage Eagles at the same venue four days later.

Since defeating Lesotho 4-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Maseru's Setsoto Stadium on November 17, 2019, Rohr’s men are yet to play a match in 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.



FULL SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD , Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow , ); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, ); William Ekong ( FC, ); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, ); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, ); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi ( , England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, ); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, ); Alex Iwobi ( FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC , Italy); Moses Simon (FC , France); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain); Cyriel Dessers (KRC Genk, ); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke ( , )