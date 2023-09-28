Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Tai and Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Tai will welcome the in-form Al Nassr to their home ground for a Saudi Pro League game at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has won eight matches in a row and they have been unstoppable in the final third, having scored four goals or more in five of those games.

With nine goals already to his name, Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League and he will be looking to add to his tally and get his team their ninth consecutive win over 12th placed Tai. The hosts have only managed two league wins so far this season and will need a miracle against the in-form visitors.

Tai vs Nassr kick-off time

Date: September 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

The game between Tai and Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tai vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tai team news

Al Tai have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big game against Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday.

Leading the final third for the hosts will be the in-form Bernard Mensah who has scored four goals in their last three matches. He scored a hat-trick in the 3-4 defeat at the hands of Al-Ittifaq

Al Tai predicted XI: Braga; Qasim, Roco, Bauer, Alnakhli; Semedo, Al Qunaian, Abdullah; Misidjan, Cordea, Mensah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari Defenders: Majrashi, Al-Sultan, Roco, Al-Harabi, Qassem, Al-Toiawy, Bauer, Al-Qumairi, Al-Nakhli Midfielders: Abdullah, Al-Harthi, Al-Qunaian, Bajandouh, Semedo, Mensah, Asiri, Fallatah, Al-Enezi, Al-Omari, Al-Moasher Forwards: Dugandžić, Misidjan, Cordea, Jaber, Al-Shamlan, Al-Haizan, Al-Hazaa

Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his return to the Al-Nassr lineup after a well-earned rest in the previous match.

Marcelo Brozovic is also set to return, while David Ospina continues to be sidelined due to an elbow injury.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Otavio, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Ronaldo, Talisca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Al Tai 0-2 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League January 2023 Al Nassr 2-0 Al Tai Saudi Pro League February 2022 Al Nassr 4-1 Al Tai Saudi Pro League December 2021 Al Tai 2-1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League January 2008 Al Tai 1-3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

