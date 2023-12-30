Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Professional League match between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will look to snap a three-match losing streak in the Saudi Pro League when they travel to Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il to take on Al-Tai on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts' have also suffered three defeats in a row, and fell to a dismal 3-0 defeat in their last league game away at Damac, leaving Faris Al Shamal 14th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions, meanwhile, conceded three second-half strikes on Boxing Day to lose 5-2 to runners-up Al-Nassr, tumbling down to sixth in the table, nine points off a top-three spot. However, they could move up to fifth with a win against a struggling Al-Tai side here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Highlights will be made available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Tai team news

Bernard Mensah will be suspended for Al-Tai after picking up a pair of yellow cards in their 3-0 defeat to Damac in midweek, while Abdulkarim Al-Sultan has been ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Al Tai possible XI: Braga; Mohammed, Al-Nakhli, Roco, Majrashi; Cordea, Semedo, Bauer, Al-Moasher; Dugandzic, Al-Shamlan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari Defenders: Roco, Bauer, Fallatah, Abdullah, Majrashi, Al-Nakhli Midfielders: Semedo, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Mensah, Al-Qunaian, Al-Omari, Al-Moashar, Al-Toiawy, Asiri, Al-Harthi Forwards: Dugandzic, Misidjan, Cordea, Jaber, Al-Shamlan, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Haizan

Al-Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad will be without the services of key midfield enforcer Fabinho, who was sent off in the defeat to Al-Nassr. Ahmed Bamsaud is struggling with a knock, while Omar Hawsawi, Luiz Felipe, Ahmed Hegazi and Suwailem Al-Manhali are all out with unspecified injuries.

Abderrazak Hamdallah bagged a consolation brace in their defeat to Al-Nassr, which took his overall tally to 10 domestic goals. However, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has fired blanks in each of his past three games.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Sharahili, Z. Hawsawi; Kante, Al-Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Al-Farhan, Coronado; Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/8/23 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 31/5/23 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 4/2/23 Al-Tai 0-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 29/5/22 Al-Tai 1-0 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 27/11/21 Al-Ittihad 1-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League

