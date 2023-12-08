Al-Tai vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following 15 straight competitive wins, Al-Hilal will be looking to go 10 points clear of second-placed Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Tai at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday.

In the bottom half of the table, the hosts will be looking for their third league win on the trot. The Blue Waves come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Nassaji Mazandaran in the AFC Champions League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Tai vs Al-Hilal kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Hilal will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on December 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Tai team news

The defensive duo of Hussain Qasim and Abdulkarim Al-Sultan are ruled out with ACL injuries, while Nawaf Al-Qumairi will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Going forward, Bernard Mensah will be looking to bag a goal in his fifth consecutive game.

Al-Tai possible XI: Al-Baqaawi; Al-Qunaian, Al-Nakhli, Bauer, Roco, Majrashi; Asiri, Semedo, Mensah, Al-Moasher; Al-Haizan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari Defenders: Roco, Bauer, Fallatah, Abdullah, Majrashi, Al-Nakhli Midfielders: Semedo, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Mensah, Al-Qunaian, Al-Omari, Al-Moashar, Al-Toiawy, Asiri, Al-Harthi Forwards: Dugandzic, Misidjan, Cordea, Jaber, Al-Shamlan, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Haizan

Al-Hilal team news

Goalkeeper Bono is the latest injury victim for the visitors, joining Neymar and Muteb Al-Mufarrij in the treatment room.

Defender Ali Al-Bulayhi is suspended after a straight red in last weekend's league win against Al-Nassr.

Yasir Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Al-Owais, Malcom and Hassan Tambakti are all marked as doubts.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Al-Wotayan; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Faraj, Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Breik Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Tai and Al-Hilal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 10, 2023 Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League October 15, 2022 Al-Tai 2-3 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League January 11, 2022 Al-Tai 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League August 14, 2021 Al-Hilal 1-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League January 18, 2008 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League

