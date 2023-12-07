Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ettifaq will make the trip to Riyadh on Thursday evening to take on Al-Shabab in an attempt to snap a four-match winless run in round 16 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Shabab return to home comforts in Riyadh on Thursday, hoping to halt a slump in their form in what has been a dismal campaign entirely so far, with the White Lions currently sat 12th in the Saudi Pro League table with 16 points after 15 rounds.

They face an Al-Ettifaq side who are also looking to return to winning ways, having stumbled down in recent weeks following a positive start to the campaign under former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The Commandos sit seventh in the Saudi Pro League table after 15 games as a result of their dip in form that has seen them go winless in last four league games (1L, 3D).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ettifaq will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6pm GMT on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Shabab team news

Al-Shabab head coach Igor Biscan doesn't have any selection headaches due to injury concerns. Moteb Al-Harbi is on his way back from a hamstring injury, but his availability is still unclear. Striker Habib Diallo may return to spearhead the line from the start after being dropped from the playing XI recently.

Star-man Yannick Carrasco scored from a penalty spot in the last game against Al-Taawoun and has been the key man for the White Lions this term, having racked up six goals alongside three assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Al-Shabab possible XI: Kim; Al Saqour, Saiss, Santos, Al-Yami; Cuellar, Al-Qahtani; Junior, Banega, Carrasco; Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni Defenders: Saiss, Al-Sharari, Al-Asiri, Al-Harbi, Al-Sabiyani, Al-Sagour, Harbush, H, Al-Yami, Eisa Midfielders: Cuellar, Sharahili, Kanabah, Banega, Al-Qahtani, Adams, Carrasco, Bahebri, Al-Jawaey, Al-Sadi, Al-Muwallad Forwards: Carlos, Diallo, Radif, Matuq, Al-Bishi

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al-Ettifaq midfielder Vitinho is dealing with a tendon injury, and will remain sidelined for some time. Frenchman Moussa Dembele (muscle) remains out of contention for the visitors, meaning that Robin Quaison will be tasked with leading the line once again in a 3-4-3 shape. Demarai Gray and former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum are set to join him in a front-three.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Khateeb; Yousef, Henderson, Hazazi, Al Shamrani; Wijnaldum, Quaison, Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/5/23 Al-Ettifaq 1-0 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 30/12/22 Al-Shabab 3-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 14/1/22 Al-Ettifaq 2-2 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 21/8/21 Al-Shabab 3-3 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 14/5/21 Al-Ettifaq 4-3 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League

