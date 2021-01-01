'It is very difficult to play every three days' - Al-Rayyan's Laurent Blanc rues fixture congestion

With three defeats and a draw in their first four matches of the group stages, Al-Rayyan's journey in the ongoing AFC Champions League (ACL) 2021 is all but over.

In their fifth match, Laurent Blanc's team face FC Goa who had held them to a goalless in the first phase tie between the two teams.

Blanc stated that playing in short intervals has had an impact on his team's performance but he did not want to cite that as an excuse for his team's poor performance in the ACL.

What did Laurent Blanc say?

"We have to present the best in the remaining two matches in the AFC Champions League, and we have to play to win against Goa and Persepolis, it is very difficult to play every three days, but we have to respect the Asian championship and play to win," said the Al-Rayyan boss.

The Qatari side will miss the services of Ahmed Abdul-Maqsoud and Frank Com due to suspensions and Ibrahim Masoud due to an injury. In those three players' absence, Blanc hinted at fielding some new young faces against FC Goa.

"We will make some changes and play with some young players in this match and we will play to win, we now know the Jawa and Goa team knows Al Rayyan well, and we have to present a big match not like we presented in the first match, we need to score and not leave the same first match, and I hope we can score and watch a good game," stated the French coach.

The former PSG manager suggested that the ACL this year was a learning experience for several rookie players in his team and this exposure will help them to come back stronger in the competition next season.

"This is my first participation in the Champions League, and a large number of players are participating for the first time in the AFC Champions League, and they lack experience, and the Asian Championship, of course, needs experience, and I think that next year we will present a better performance, especially with sufficient experience from this tournament."

Al-Rayyan so far

The Qatari have so far managed to collect just one point in the AFC Champions League which came in their opening match against FC Goa. They began their campaign with a goalless draw against the Gaurs followed by three back-to-back defeats, twice against UAE's Al Wahda and once against Persepolis. They are at the rock bottom position on the group table after four matches.

Upcoming fixtures

Al-Rayyan play their fifth match against FC Goa on April 26 and then face Persepolis FC in the final game on April 29.