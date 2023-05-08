Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live on Shahid in the UK!
Cristiano Ronaldo's side head into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran, and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem were on target for the Men in yellow.
With just five games to go, they find themselves three points behind Al-Ittihad and cannot afford to slip any further to keep their title hopes alive. Al-Ittihad went down 2-1 in their previous match which allowed Al-Nassr to cut down the gap, but that is not enough.
Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej are coming into this fixture after they churned out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ettifaq. They are currently placed 14th in the table and are locked in a relegation battle with Al-Adalah and Al-Wehda. Hence they will try to put their best foot forward so that they do not have to leave the pitch empty-handed.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream it live online.
Kick-off time
|Game:
|Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej
|Date:
|May 8, 2023
|Kick-off:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|KSU Stadium
The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej is scheduled for May 8, 2023, at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams
TV channels & streaming options
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|UK
|N/A
|Sky Sports YouTube, Shahid
In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports will stream the match live on its official YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Al-Khaleej team news
Al-Khaleej do not have any injury concerns in their squad, barring forward Riyadh Al-Ibrahim, ahead of their crucial match against Al-Nassr.
Sokol Cikalleshi and Fabio Martins are the top goal-scorers of the side with nine and six goals respectively and will lead the lines once again against Al-Nassr.
Al-Khaleej possible XI: Al-Haidari; Al-Oudah, Al-Khabrani, Anthony, Amaral; Al-Sumairi, Souza; Morato, Poko, Martins; Cikalleshi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Friedrich, Al-Haidari, Al-Hajji.
|Defenders
|Amaral, Frajj, Anthony, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Harbi, Al-Sebyani, Al-Oudah, Al-Nuweni.
|Midfielders
|Al-Dubais, Poko, Al-Sumairi, Al-Samti, Souza, Al-Majhad, Al-Hujaili, Al-Abdan, Al-Abdullah.
|Forwards
|Martins, AlZaein, Al-Darwish, Morato, Al-Sahli, Cikalleshi, Al-Abbas.
Al-Nassr team news
Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his tally of 12 goals this season, while Talisca remains the top-scorer of the side with 16.
Al-Nassr will continue to miss the services of David Ospina and Pity Martinez due to long-term injuries.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Al Aqidi; Konan, González, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Al Khaibari, Gustavo, Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya; Ronaldo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Rossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah
|Defenders
|Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour
|Midfielders
|Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya
|Forwards
|Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|31/12/2022
|Al-Khaleej 0-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|04/02/2017
|Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|22/09/2016
|Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|23/04/2016
|Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|10/12/2015
|Al-Khaleej 1-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
In the past five matches, Al-Nassr have won twice. Whereas, Al-Khaleej have won once and two matches have been drawn.